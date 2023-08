The Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA) signed a lease contract worth 12.288 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($39.94 billion) with the Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) for two marine berths at Shuaiba port, KPA said on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.3077 Kuwaiti dinars)

