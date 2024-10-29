Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, has announced major opportunities for its customers to explore new destinations or revisit their favourite travel spots with a friend or loved one, across its network and beyond.

The airline said it is offering a ‘Buy 1 Get 1’ offer for its customers – an exclusive deal that is valid for bookings made on October 28 and 29, on travel dates ranging between November 1 and December 15, 2024.

Krishnan Balakrishnan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways said: “We’re thrilled to offer our customers this fantastic opportunity to explore new destinations or revisit their favourite travel spots with a friend or loved one.

“This Buy 1 Get 1 deal is our way of thanking our loyal customers and encouraging them to experience the joy of travel.”

To avail this incredible offer, passengers simply need to use the promo code YALLAJ9 during the booking process either through the Jazeera Airways website, mobile app, or any other channel.

The offer is applicable to various popular destinations across the Jazeera Airways network, including but not limited to, Doha, Bahrain, Baku, Tbilisi, Istanbul, Moscow, Larnaka, Sharm El Sheikh, Dubai, and Riyadh.

This limited-time offer is available for one-way and round-trip bookings, across Light, Value, and Extra fare types excluding members of Jazeera Savers.

