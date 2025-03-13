KUWAIT CITY - In its sixth meeting for the third legislative term on Wednesday, the Farwaniya Governorate Committee at the Municipal Council, chaired by Deputy Chairman of the council Khaled Al-Mutairi, approved three out of nine items on its agenda.



Following are the approved items:

Request of the Public Authority for Roads and Transportation (PART) to construct a road linking the university campus in Abdullah Al-Mubarak to the Seventh Ring Road;

Proposal of Al-Mutairi to expand the entrance and exit to Gate Two of Sabah Al-Salem University City;

Request of a citizen for the rezoning of a plot in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh.



The committee referred three items to the executive branch to prepare a detailed study as follows:

Two proposals submitted by council member Walid Al-Dagher regarding the construction of an entrance in South Abdullah Al-Mubarak and the construction of an entrance in South Abdullah Al- Mubarak along the Seventh Ring Road;

Kuwait Municipality’s use of the Park & Ride project sites allocated to Kuwait University as an additional solution through public transportation to improve traffic flow and reduce the number of vehicles on the main roads that cause traffic congestion around the university campus.



Meanwhile, the committee returned to the executive authority a letter from a citizen regarding the construction of a service road in Sabah Al-Nasser, going towards the Sixth Ring Road.

