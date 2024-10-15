Riyadh: King Salman International Airport Development Company (KSIADC) announced the signing of strategic partnerships with both Special Integrated Logistics Zone (SILZ) and FedEx on the sidelines of the Global Logistics Forum 2024.



KSIADC also announced joining the International Air Cargo Association (TIACA) to transform Riyadh into a regional and global logistics hub and enhance logistics services in the Kingdom, positioning it among the top 10 countries globally in logistics and air cargo services.



KSIADC acting chief executive Marco Mejia indicated that the partnerships mark a significant step in the company’s efforts to strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub.



He emphasized that the partnerships reaffirm the company’s commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s economic development by providing a world-class airport and leading logistics and cargo solutions system.



The collaboration between KSIADC and SILZ, the first special economic zone in Saudi Arabia, aims to enhance coordination in operational processes and develop infrastructure to boost air cargo capabilities in Riyadh.



King Salman International Airport boasts a strategic location connecting three continents, enhancing the efficiency of the economic zone located within the airport. The zone offers unique access to global air routes and the largest consumer market in the Middle East. The partnership aims to accelerate the movement of goods and improve logistics operations for businesses in Riyadh.



SILZ chief executive Dr. Fadi Al-Buhairan stated that the partnership with King Salman International Airport is a pivotal step in strengthening Riyadh’s position as a regional and global hub for logistics and air cargo services.



"Together, we will create an attractive environment for international investors and drive economic growth forward," he said.



As part of the partnership with FedEx, both parties will work to enhance logistics solutions and supply chains at King Salman International Airport.



The partnership aims to transfer knowledge, adopt best practices, and implement advanced logistics solutions, in addition to exploring new opportunities in the logistics, distribution, and shipping sectors in the Kingdom.



FedEx managing director for Middle East operations Abdulrahman Al-Mubarak stated that the aim of such collaboration is to enhance the efficiency of the logistics sector in the Kingdom and elevate its services in the region.



“By leveraging our expertise and the strategic location of King Salman International Airport, we will work to improve supply-chain operations and implement the best innovative solutions, aligning with the Saudi Vision 2030 to transform the Kingdom into a global logistics hub with high efficiency, quality, and speed,” Al-Mubarak said.



To solidify its presence in the global air cargo sector, KSIADC joined TIACA as a member to enable the company to expand its access to global markets and enhance the efficiency of its operational processes, contributing to the Kingdom's ambition to become a leading regional hub for logistics and shipping. Additionally, it will support innovation and strengthen partnerships within the sector.



TIACA director-general Glyn Hughes said that KSIADC’s joining the association will enhance the shared vision for a secure and economically thriving air cargo sector, aiming to address current challenges and advance towards a sustainable future for the industry.