ALKHOBAR — Under the patronage of the Governor of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Nayef, the King Fahd Causeway Corporation inaugurated the procedures area and the new passenger lounge on the bridge to increase the capacity to 2,500 vehicles after raising the number of cabins by 50%.



The move is aimed at improving the comfort of travelers crossing the causeway and reducing the level of congestion experienced on the bridge in previous years.

