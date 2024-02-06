Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced that the King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam has achieved its highest monthly throughput during January 2024, handling 215,179 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units).

This achievement confirms the role of the Saudi port in enhancing the logistics services as well as supporting national imports and exports and contributing to raising the Kingdom’s rank in international rankings, said Mawani in a statement.

With its January performance, King Abdulaziz Port has surpassed its previous record for the highest monthly throughput in July 2023, handling 211,202 TEUs.

This reflects the success of development projects expected to increase container throughput and enhance the port’s competitive capacity, as well as expanding communication channels with international ports, it stated.

Mawani pointed out that it aligns with the ports authority’s efforts to enhance the kingdom’s leadership in the maritime sector, maximise its ability, and enhance its economic and developmental role, in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS).

These developments also come as a result of the initiatives undertaken by Mawani in partnership with its strategic partner Saudi Global Ports and several other partners representing both national and international operating companies to transform the Dammam port into a leader with long-term sustainability goals, automation, digitization as well as an integrated supply chain.

