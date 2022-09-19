Kuwait - Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding (Heisco) has announced that its consortium has secured a contract worth KD48.74 million ($160.2 million) from Kuwait Port Authority for implementation of rehabilitation works linked to berths in the Shuwaikh port of Kuwait Ports Authority.

The consortium includes Heisco's subsidiary Gulf Dredging and General Contracting as well as Hyundai Engineering and Construction.

A major EPC contracting company based in Kuwait, Heisco boasts a diversified range of business in oil and gas, petrochemicals, power, pressure equipment manufacturing, shipbuilding and repair, dredging and marine construction.

In addition to this, it is also a specialist in major civil construction, maintenance and other industrial services including heavy industry projects.

As per the contract, Heisco's consortium will rehabilitate berth 1 to 7 providing 1,330 m berth length for general cargo (Berth 2 to 7) and bulk cargo (Berth 1).

The proposed new berths require special berthing and mooring facilities to accommodate general cargo, container vessels and bulk carriers, said the statement from Heisco.

The berths will be equipped with mobile cranes with a capacity of 600 tonnes, reach stackers, and heavy trucks for handling and storage of incoming products from or to berthing vessels, it added.

