Muscat - The Sultanate of Oman today chaired the 25th meeting of GCC Ministers of Transport and Communications in Muscat. Oman was represented by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology.

The meeting included approval of items that were discussed at the meeting of GCC transport and communications undersecretaries.

It was agreed that the target date for operating the GCC railway project would be December 2030.

The 2024 budget of the GCC Railway Authority was endorsed and approval was given for three bylaws/regulations: “The GCC administrative regulation”, “The financial and accounting regulation” and “The procurement and storage regulation” for the Gulf Railways Authority.

Eng. Said Hamoud al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, said that the transport and communications sector lends support to economic growth and sustainable development.

This, he affirmed, is evident in the fact that the transport and communication sector links areas of production with areas of consumption, besides securing the movement of individuals, raw materials and goods to and from investment areas and facilitating sound exploitation of natural resources.

The meeting recommended the espousal of a unified regulatory framework for conducting evidentiary tests for ballast water on board ships at GCC ports, among other regulatory measures.

