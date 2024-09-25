RIYADH — It is mandatory on the part of foreign trucks to settle any transportation violations before the entry or exit of drivers or trucks in Saudi Arabia. This is one among the four key regulations, formulated by the Transport General Authority (TGA), in collaboration with relevant authorities, aimed at governing foreign truck operations in the Kingdom.



The regulations also stipulate that foreign trucks have to obtain an electronic transport document for every shipment entering the Kingdom through the bayan.logisti.sa platform, as well as to limit transportation of goods only on the return trip from the arrival point (city or station) or other cities or stations along the return route. Foreign trucks must also fulfill the same terms and conditions for transportation applicable to the national carriers.



The foreign trucks are also prohibited from concluding contracts for transportation of goods between Saudi cities. They must adhere to the approved weight limits.



These regulations aimed to ensure compliance with transportation laws, promote fair competition, and enhance the logistics sector's sustainability. The authority said that these measures aimed to ensure fair competition, create a favorable investment environment, reduce illegal practices, enhance road safety, preserve infrastructure, and support environmental sustainability in the logistics sector.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).