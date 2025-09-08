Doha: Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) and FedEx Logistics, Inc., a subsidiary of FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX), have officially opened a new regional logistics facility at Ras Bufontas Free Zone, marking a significant step in Qatar's emergence as a leading hub for global trade and supply chain operations.

In a statement on Saturday, QFZ said that the opening of the center comes within the framework of the existing partnership between QFZ and FedEx Logistics and based on the agreement signed between them in 2024.

Operated by FedEx Logistics Qatar QFZ LLC, the 1,249 sqm facility features integrated warehousing, storage, and office spaces. Plugged into the FedEx global network, it will serve as a key gateway for freight forwarding and scheduling, facilitating the movement of goods between major markets in Asia, Europe, and North America.

Situated next to Hamad International Airport and close to Hamad Port, the facility offers seamless access to air transportation and freight, as well as access to knowledgeable guidance on customs brokerage processes.

It will provide end-to-end supply chain solutions for industries, including retail, automotive, and technology.

The facility supports Qatar's rapidly expanding logistics sector valued at USD 10.14 billion and projected to reach USD 13.49 billion by 2030, with the country ranked seventh globally for logistics competence in the Agility Emerging Markets Logistics Index 2024.

HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al-Thani, CEO of QFZ, said: "We are proud to welcome FedEx Logistics to our thriving logistics ecosystem, home to four of the world's top ten logistics providers. The investment by FedEx underscores QFZ's competitive advantages, world-class infrastructure, seamless logistics connectivity network, strategic geographical location close to the most prominent global markets, enhancing the ability of investing companies to reach large segments of consumers globally. We are confident that this milestone will contribute to strengthening Qatar's leadership as a global hub for innovation, logistics and international trade."

Patrick Moebel, President of FedEx Logistics, commented: "Establishing this facility in Qatar enables us to connect our Qatari and regional customers to major markets in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America with greater speed and efficiency.

By integrating this location into the FedEx global network, we can deliver smarter, more reliable logistics solutions that help businesses grow and compete in today's fast-moving global economy.

By boosting freight connectivity and enabling more efficient global supply chains, the FedEx Logistics facility will contribute to sustainable growth, private sector expansion, and enhanced global competitiveness.

This aligns with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 and advances the Third National Development Strategy (NDS3), which identifies logistics as a key pillar of economic diversification.

