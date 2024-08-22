Hitek Services, a leading facilities management (FM) solutions company and a part of the Farnek group of companies, said it has acquired multiple prestigious contracts in Saudi Arabia, thus cementing its leadership in the FM solutions sector across the kingdom.

Strategic agreements with Saudi organisations such as the Safari Group and Omni Facility Management, underscore Hitek's diversity and commitment to supporting the kingdom’s development goals in healthcare, education, and cultural preservation.

The partnership with the Safari Group, a leading Riyadh-based conglomerate focused on FM and construction, will see Hitek handling the operations and maintenance (O&M) of the 176-bed Neuroscience and Trauma Care Center (NTCC) in Jeddah, which specialises in neurology and neurosurgery.

Hitek is also applying its proven methodologies to optimise the operations of the King Abdullah Pediatric Specialist Hospital (KAPSH) in Jeddah, focusing on patient comfort and safety.

KAPSH is a 600-bed healthcare facility, the kingdom’s first and most advanced hospital providing tertiary pediatric care.

Javeria Aijaz, managing director of Hitek Services, said: "Our role is to ensure the smooth operation of this critical healthcare facility. Using our Cafmtek solution, Hitek will help to digitalise work order, maintenance and asset management, by tailoring our system to meet KAPSH’s specific needs, affording seamless integration with existing processes and workflows."

In addition, and in collaboration with Omni Facility Management, Hitek has also signed an independent three-year contract, to leverage its innovative solutions to enhance the operational efficiency and sustainability of a number of organisations such as the Prince Mohammad bin Fahd University (PMU) a private non-profit university in Al-Khobar, contributing to a positive learning and research environment, she stated.

Sabith Sasikumar, the head of facilities management at Omni, said: "Hitek addresses FM challenges faced by many of our clients, by providing an integrated solution that connects, tracks and monitors building assets, providing real time data."

"By connecting a building’s assets and data points using flexible, scalable and analytical platforms, the SAAS-based solution can also be managed from one central point, utilising IoT, Building Management Systems (BMS), Cloud, Machine Learning (ML) and AI technologies," noted Sasikumar.

"This presents a holistic overview of all vital facility systems, which can reduce traditional manpower costs by up to 17% and enhance asset life cycles by digitalising FM service delivery," he added.

Hitek has also been tasked with preserving the infrastructure of the Historical Diriyah, Riyadh, (HDRI) a Unesco World Heritage site, demonstrating its commitment to safeguarding cultural heritage through meticulous and digitalised facility management.

Its scope of work for this three-year contract includes contract management, workflows, job plans, inventory management SLA and KPIs as well as dashboards and reports.-TradeArabia News Service

