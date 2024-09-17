Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, carried 1.7 million guests and achieved an average passenger load factor of 89% across the month, reflecting very strong performance during the summer holiday season.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said: "Our passenger numbers in August increased significantly compared to the same period last year, demonstrating our continued growth momentum.

"Year-to-date, we have welcomed 12 million passengers, an increase of 36% compared to the previous year. As of August 2024, our rolling 12-month passenger count reached more than 17 million, which is almost 70% higher than the full year 2022,” he said.

"We maintained a healthy passenger load factor of 89% for August 2024, even as we expanded our capacity compared to 2023. This robust performance, particularly during the holiday period, underscores the growing preference for Etihad among travellers.

"Our operating fleet has grown to 95 aircraft, up from 79 of the same period last year. This increase of 16 new aircraft in the past twelve months is a result of the ambition and commitment of the entire company, working together to achieve this in exceptional time, while at the same time consistently delivering a load factor exceeding 86%,” said Neves.

“In the month of August, we brought the last two of the six A321neos expected in 2024 into operation. In addition, we are now flying to 10 more passenger destinations than at the same point last year. This expansion enhances our network and supports Abu Dhabi's position as a global aviation hub and as a major destination for tourists from around the world," he added. -

