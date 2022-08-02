ABU DHABI: Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Aviation Group, has announced record-breaking results for the first half of 2022, achieving year-on-year revenue growth of 6 percent compared to H1 2021 and contributing 35 percent of Etihad Aviation Group's operating revenue.

In addition to recording an increase in overall revenue, Etihad Cargo maintained a strong Delivered as Promised rate of 86 percent, a 2 percent increase compared to its 2021 full-year results, along with an 83 percent freighter On Time Performance (OTP) rate despite the challenging handling environment across the network.

Etihad Cargo saw growth across a number of premium products in the first half of 2022. For example, the performance of PharmaLife, Etihad Cargo's award-winning, dedicated pharmaceutical shipment solution, increased by 46 percent compared to H1 2021.

Contributing to this growth have been the new developments Etihad Cargo has launched to enhance its PharmaLife capabilities, including improved thermal covers that dramatically increase the protection of pharmaceutical cargo during aircraft loading and offloading. Etihad Cargo also posted a 52 percent increase in the performance of its LiveAnimals product, for which the carrier was awarded International Air Transport Association (IATA)’s Center of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) Live Animals certification in 2022.

Martin Drew, Senior Vice President Global Sales & Cargo of Etihad Aviation Group, commented, "The growth Etihad Cargo has achieved across its PharmaLife and LiveAnimals products has been made possible by the hard work and commitment of dedicated teams that have thrived on the challenge of providing world-class cargo solutions to customers. Etihad Cargo's commitment to expanding capabilities has been demonstrated through the carrier's ongoing investment in infrastructure and solutions that ensure cargo is transported safely and in compliance with international standards."

Drew concluded, "Following these positive mid-year results, Etihad Cargo remains committed to working closely with partners and customers to ensure the carrier remains their air cargo partner of choice. Etihad Cargo will continue to expand operations and add key routes to fully support the capacity demands of customers."

Etihad Cargo's network currently offers cargo capacity to 79 destinations across Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and the Americas with 564 weekly rotations.