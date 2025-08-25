EMX, the logistics arm of 7X, announced the launch of a national, end-to-end card issuance and fulfilment service, marking the company’s entry into a new domain that complements its core logistics capability.

The fully operational infrastructure integrates card sourcing, secure local personalisation, packaging, and last-mile delivery, offering banks, fintechs, and government entities a fast, reliable, and locally managed solution aligned with the UAE’s strategic priorities.

The operations are managed by EMX’s sister company, Electronic Documents Centre (EDC), 7X’s expert in secure personalisation and data handling. By unifying all key processes under one secure chain of custody by EMX, the service replaces a fragmented multi-vendor model with a streamlined one that reduces delays, strengthens data protection, and enhances quality assurance across every stage.

Laith Tahboub, General Manager of EMX, commented, “This launch extends EMX’s logistics leadership into secure issuance, providing a scalable and transparent service built in the UAE and for the region.

Our model accelerates turnaround, keeps sensitive data within national borders, and meets the highest regulatory and security standards, fully aligned with the country’s digital transformation agenda.”

The service forms part of EMX’s broader roadmap to localise essential infrastructure, strengthen digital resilience, and offer clients configurable, secure solutions aligning with UAE’s broader national vision. The infrastructure has been designed from the ground up to meet the most stringent regulatory and security standards, making it ideal for institutions handling sensitive financial or personal data.

“As part of our roadmap, we are localising essential infrastructure, strengthening digital resilience, and giving clients full visibility and control over the issuance process. Through our smart solutions, we will enable the end-to-end management of production and personalisation within a single, secure facility, eliminating fragmentation and elevating service reliability,” Tahboub added.

With production based in the UAE, turnaround times are significantly reduced, allowing some orders to be fulfilled as early as the next day, while ensuring full compliance with national data sovereignty regulations. Consolidating workflows under one provider accelerates operations and reinforces security and quality controls from production to delivery, supported by real-time tracking and centralised oversight.

Designed for regional scale, EMX is positioned to extend the model across the GCC and wider Middle East and Africa, establishing a hub for secure, efficient, and compliant card issuance and fulfilment services.