The UAE Emirates airlines has commenced full operations into Nigeria today, October 1st unnoticed thus ending the two years of diplomatic spat between the two countries.

Though it’s arrival at the Lagos airport today to commemorate Nigeria’s independence anniversary as promised by the airline was not made known to many due to the independence day public holiday.

Information gathered has however indicated that the airline will finally commence its full operations tomorrow, Wednesday.

The unannounced inaugural flight of the airline according to a source at the Murtala Muhammed airport was deliberate because of the independence celebration.

The airline is expected to arrive on Wednesday with the minister of aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo and some of the agencies’ Chief Executives on board with other Nigerian delegation on board.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

