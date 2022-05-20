Egypt - Elsewedy Electric — a provider of integrated energy, infrastructure, and digital solutions in the Middle East and Africa — launched its first busway dielectric epoxy insulation system facility in Africa.

The busway system is a prefabricated electrical distribution system consisting of bus bars in a protective enclosure including straight lengths, fittings, devices, and accessories.

It is the ideal solution for large-built structures such as high-rise buildings, commercial and residential centres, hospitals, airports, data centres, and buildings that require high preventive security standards due to its excellent short circuit, distribution of loads, and significantly low magnetic field, which minimises its fire load and maximises safety.

Within the framework of achieving the sustainability strategy and its modern direction in the design of industrial products, and applying top industry standards, Elsewedy Electric busway system is the first local epoxy insulated busway system in the local market, compactly designed, flexible, and easy to install with minimal maintenance and manpower requirements.

The new product is available in two ranges — POWERLINK: Made from the highest connective electrical grade copper conductor; and SPINE: Made from bi-metal aluminium, following international specifications and to be certified by ASTA/UL.

Customers will also be supported with a full design package that includes both BIM and AutoCAD, a full pre-sales and after-sales customer services, emergency production and services teams, and a 24/7 hotline with the aim of providing a comprehensive and satisfying customer experience.

The Elsewedy Electric busway system factory is built on a 36,271 sqm with 50% of the covered area in the 10th of Ramadan City, and it is set to be one of the largest factories in the Middle East, providing end markets with sandwiched non-ventilated busway systems from 630 A to 6,300 A copper and 630 A to 5,000 A aluminium (bimetal) conductors. The production facility is also fully dedicated to manufacturing all components used in the busway system, including housing, conductors, insulators, and electro-plating.

“Introducing this high-tech busway system with international standards to the local and global markets proves that Elsewedy Electric has taken another big step towards localising product manufacturing in Egypt, just in line with the national vision”, Abdel Rahman Elsewedy — Head of Strategy and Corporate Development stated. “Elsewedy Electric is again raising the bar for industrial development in Egypt and Africa by providing more secure and reliable electric solutions for mega structures,” he added.

Medhat Rizk — GM of Elsewedy Electric Busway System — also explained that “the busway system is the backbone of any project. Localisation with such high specs will fill a big market gap and introduce a big benefit to the market with the standard and services offered by Elsewedy Electric.”

Rizk brings to Elsewedy Electric 33 years of international experience in busway systems product knowhow, design, manufacturing, installation and tests, as well as first-hand experience by working with advanced technology facilities.

Busway systems are under Elsewedy Electric’s Electrical Products Division, which is led by Ashraf Al-Assal — Vice President of Electrical Products.

Elsewedy Electric is committed to providing a wide range of electrical products to cover market demands, not only for supply, but also for installation and tests as per international standards.

The company also currently offers a complete range of transformers via 10 manufacturing facilities across Africa and Asia and have recently signed an agreement with Wolong Electric — one of the world’s top manufacturers of electric motors — to trade electrical motors and establish a world-class service centre, while exploring a strategy to localise the motor industry in Egypt.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).