Egypt is set to start establishing the Taba seaport within fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, Asharq Business reported, citing the Minister of Finance Kamel El-Wazir.

The minister added that the government will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Libyan government to construct a railway line between Salloum and Benghazi to transport Egyptian goods to Libya.

The MoU will be sealed after the Eid El-Adha holiday, El-Wazir noted.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).