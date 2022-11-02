Egypt - Swvl for mass transportation solutions has launched bus advertising service in Egypt.

Under the new service, Swvl buses will serve as “billboards on wheels”, which will greatly contribute to the easy reach of advertisements to the target audience throughout Egypt using Swvl’s network of variable lines that achieves more than 40,000 trips per week inside and outside Cairo.

This comes within the framework of Swvl’s tendency to expand the range of services it provides in the Egyptian market, and to provide an opportunity to increase the monthly income of drivers, in addition to the importance of this service in supporting the mobile advertising market in Egypt.

Khaled Al-Sayed, Director of Corporate Sector in Africa, Jordan and Saudi Arabia at Swvl, said that this service comes within a variety of services that the company intends to provide, through the advertising department, we can help leading companies and brands to reach target consumers such as university and school students, or workers and employees, by the widespread of the Swvl fleet.

In the same context, Mohamed Al-Gayar, General Manager of the Individual Transport Sector at Swvl, added: “This service allows direct access to targeted customers at competitive prices, and specific segments can be targeted in certain areas, whether neighborhoods or governorates through a large number of lines, and the service contributes to In increasing the monthly income of drivers, pointing out that it is not excluded that Swvl will study the possibility of adding new advertising services in the future.”

It is worth noting that the service was launched in Egypt and Pakistan, and Swvl plans to expand the service in Europe and South America.

