Egypt - The Egyptian Ministry of Transport, through the Public Authority for Land and Dry Ports, has signed a contract with Swiss company MEDLOG for the financing, design, construction, operation, and maintenance of the 10th of Ramadan City Dry Port and Logistics Zone.

The agreement was witnessed by Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, Kamel Al-Wazir.

MEDLOG, the logistics arm of the world’s largest shipping line MSC, emerged as the winner of the global tender issued by the Authority, beating out four international consortiums. The contract was signed by Sayed Metwally, Head of the Authority for Land and Dry Ports, and Domenico Zanon, CEO of MEDLOG.

Al-Wazir emphasized that this agreement aligns with the Ministry’s vision to position Egypt as a regional transport, logistics, and transit trade hub. The plan includes establishing 32 dry ports and logistics zones nationwide and implementing seven integrated logistics corridors that connect key production areas with seaports, facilitating smoother connections between the Red Sea and Mediterranean ports.

He added that the project is crucial for serving new urban communities, with rail and road networks linking dry ports and logistics zones to the industrial, agricultural, and mining sectors along the logistics corridors. The 10th of Ramadan dry port and logistics zone will be a vital component of the integrated Sokhna/Alexandria logistics corridor.

The site, spanning 250 feddans in 10th of Ramadan City, will be split into two sections: 130 acres dedicated to the dry port and 120 acres for the logistics zone. Al-Wazir noted that the project would enhance the efficiency of trade, reduce congestion at seaports, improve logistics services, and lower transportation costs for goods. It is also expected to generate employment opportunities and reduce environmental impacts by streamlining customs processes and improving rail connections.

The 10th of Ramadan dry port’s strategic location as a natural extension of Egypt’s main container ports is set to enhance logistics for consumption centers in Greater Cairo and surrounding industrial zones. The project will connect to seaports, including Ain Sokhna, Port Said, Damietta, and Alexandria, via a dedicated network of roads and railways, particularly the Rubiki / 10th of Ramadan / Belbeis rail line.

