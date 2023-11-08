The Ministry of Transport has signed three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in the field of establishing, managing, and operating dry ports and logistics zones, according to a statement on November 7th.

The first MoU has been signed between the General Authority for Land and Dry Ports (GALDP) and Industrial Development Group (IDG), a subsidiary of Samcrete Holding, to establish, manage, and operate the Kom Abu Radi dry port on an area of approximately 92 feddans.

The yet-to-be-established port is set to integrate the multimodal transportation system to serve the industrial areas in the region, which includes the most important and largest electronics, fertilizer, and cement factories.

This project also represents the first steps in implementing the state's plan to localize heavy industries.

It will contribute to serving the movement of trade, reducing the accumulation of goods and containers in seaports, and reducing the high cost of transporting goods.

The GALDP signed another MoU with the Egyptian-Kuwaiti company Orchid to establish, manage, and operate a logistics zone in the 6th of October City on an area of 300 feddans.

A third MoU was signed between the GALDP and a Libyan-Egyptian alliance comprising Al Raeid Engineering Consultants and Al Saed Company and Mohamed Fayez Al-Taab to establish, manage, and operate a dry port and logistics zone in Salloum City on an area of 400 feddans.

The MoUs have been signed on the sidelines of the Ultimate Smart Transport, Logistics, infrastructure, and Traffic Fair (TransMEA2023).

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).