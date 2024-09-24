Alexandria Port Authority has sealed an initial contract with a consortium of local companies to build, manage, operate, maintain, and redeliver the superstructures of a 300,000 square-meter dry bulk terminal and a logistics zone in El-Dekheila Port, as per a statement.

The consortium comprises Mediterraneo Egypt, Latt Trading and Shipping, an Elsewedy company, and the Holding Company for Maritime and Land Transport.

Worth around $450 million in investments, the project aims to boost the handling and storage capacity of grains, particularly wheat, corn, and soybeans, as it is expected to add from 6 to 7 million tons annually to the handling capacity, the Minister of Transport and Industry Kamel El Wazir said.

The terminal can also accommodate four ships of 240 meters each, he added.

