The trial operation of the expansion works at East Port Said port is scheduled to begin in April 2025, Keld Mosgaard Christensen, Managing Director of Suez Canal Container Terminal (SCCT), stated.

During his meeting with Osama Rabie, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), Mosgaard reviewed the latest developments of the 955-meter-long container handling station, affiliated with the A.P. Moller Terminals Group, located at the East Port Said port.

Mosgaard said the construction phase and equipment works were completed, along with the arrival of eight quay cranes and operating supplies.

An additional four quay cranes are expected to arrive in April 2025, the company’s managing director mentioned. This brings the total number of quay cranes to 30.

Following the expansion work, the capacity of the container handling station will increase from 5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) to 7 million.

On his part, Rabiee affirmed full support to strengthen the port’s position globally and leverage the suitable geographical location, promising material, and human capabilities.

