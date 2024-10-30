The Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD), the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), and the UAE-based DP World have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to study the possibility of developing a public free zone, as per a statement.

The public free zone is set to be established on a 500-feddan land plot owned by the ACUD.

The project’s technical and economic studies will be conducted soon before the signing of the final contracts and the launch of the free zone.

The project is set to cover several industrial sectors, including electronics, vehicles, consumer commodities, and apparel.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).