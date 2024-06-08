Egypt - Egis, a leading international group in architecture, consulting, construction engineering, and mobility, has been awarded a contract to provide project implementation unit (PIU) support, contract management, and Construction Supervision Consulting services for the metro line extending from Abo Qir to Misr Station in Alexandria, Egypt.

The line, named Abou Qir Metro, will stretch approximately 22km from Abo Qir to Misr Station.

Furthermore, in partnership with the National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) and Engineering Consultants Group (ECG), the project aims to transform Alexandria’s existing diesel train service into a modern electric metro system to significantly improve energy efficiency and provide a more efficient and sustainable transportation option for Alexandria residents.

Egis will serve as the lead consultant for the project, providing services in several critical areas including PIU support where Egis will assist NAT in effectively managing the project, ensuring all phases are executed as planned, said a company spokesman.

As per the deal Egis will oversee the contractual aspects of the project, ensuring smooth collaboration between all stakeholders and adherence to contractual obligations; and also provide on-site supervision of the construction activities to guarantee that the project meets the highest quality standards and is delivered on schedule, he stated.

National Authority of Tunnels pointed out that its partnership with Egis on the transformative metro project forms a cornerstone of its commitment to enhancing urban mobility across Alexandria.

This new metro line is a strategic endeavor to modernize our transportation infrastructure and promote sustainable, efficient travel options for citizens, it stated.

Omar Benzaria, Regional Transportation Director, Egis Middle East & South Asia, said: "As we look

to the future of urban mobility, the shift towards integrated, sustainable transit solutions becomes

increasingly imperative."

"This metro line project represents a significant part of this trend, showcasing how innovative engineering and strategic planning can redefine and future-proof urban landscapes. For Egis, this project allows us to ensure that new benchmarks are set for operational efficiency in public transportation, pioneering new strategies that cities around the world will replicate in the coming years," he added.

Mohamed Ben Messaoud, the country managing director for Egis in Egypt, said: "With our

brilliant local and international experts working on multiple projects, we ensure we meet the country’s

vision for sustainable travel and smart urban development to the highest standards."

"We are committed to supporting our Egyptian customers on their path to Vision 2030," he added.

