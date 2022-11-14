DUBAI: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed the construction of internal road networks in three residential areas, namely Al Quoz 2, Nad Al Sheba 2 and Al Barsha South 3 extending 37 km in total.

Additionally, RTA has begun constructing internal roads and street lighting works in four new residential communities, namely Margham, Lahbab, Al Lesaily and Hatta.

The project, which covers roads extending 37 km in total, comprises roadworks over 21 km and street-light poles for existing roads stretching 16 km.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said: “The construction of internal roads at residential districts is a manifestation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the instructions of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, to upgrade the infrastructure of the residential neighbourhood. Such a drive is prompted by the need to cope with the needs of demographic and urban expansion and improve the wellbeing and happiness of people in the emirate.”

Al Quoz 2

“RTA completed the construction of a network of main roads extending 16 km at Al Quoz 2 in the area between Al Khail and Meydan Roads. It carried out paving of roads along with infrastructure works that included a rainwater drainage network and street lighting. As such, the accessibility of Al Quoz 2 around the market complex and Al Quoz Pond Park will improve and serve about 3000 residents,” commented Al Tayer.

Al Barsha South 3

“Al Barsha South 3 project included the construction of internal roads extending 6.4 km at the Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens, surrounded by Al Barsha South 2 to the North, Al Hebiah 1 and 4 to the South (Motor City and Sports City), Arjan to the East, and Al Barsha South 4 to the West. The construction also includes street lights, car parks and bus stops,” added Al Tayer.



“The project facilitated the accessibility to the recently developed areas of Al Barsha South 3 to serve about 4,500 inhabitants. It improved the connectivity of the area by raising the capacity of entry/exit points of Hessa Street by 1500 vehicles per hour. It also improved the connection with residential areas under construction, such as the existing road network of Arjan, which eased the movement to and from Umm Suqeim Street as well as the roads network of Al Barsha South 2,” he added.

Nad Al Sheba 2

“At Nad Al Sheba 2, RTA completed the construction of internal roads extending 12 km, as well as parallel parking, streetlights and rainwater drainage system and a sewage network. The project improved the traffic flow and public safety and eased the entry/exit points of the area. Connecting roads were paved to serve all land plots in the area, and two new entry/exit points for Nad Al Hamar Street were constructed to enhance the link with the neighbourhood,” explained Al Tayer.