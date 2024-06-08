UAE - A renowned leader of city planning and transportation said on the sidelines of the 13th Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport (June 6) that Dubai is at the forefront of showcasing the possibilities of sustainable transportation through innovative ideas.

Emirates News Agency, WAM, reported that Richard de Cani, Director and Global Cities, Planning and Design Leader at Arup, commended the city’s “remarkable developments in transportation networks over the past 20 years”.

"I have seen great investments in public transportation in Dubai and I believe that the metro system is the best in the world,” he said.

“There is a real focus on innovation, new technology, and a willingness to experiment and adopt new ideas.”

