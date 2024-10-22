The Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) held its weekly meeting, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), at the Sharjah Ruler’s Office.

During the meeting, the SEC approved the implementation of the first phase of the 'Middle Line Project' for draining rainwater and groundwater.

The meeting witnessed the attendance of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC).

The meeting discussed a number of topics on its agenda related to the progress of government work in the Emirate, the development of infrastructure services, and the follow-up of development projects in various sectors.

In implementation of the directives of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the SEC approved the implementation of the first phase of the 'Middle Line Project' for draining rainwater and groundwater, which includes extending the main water drainage line by a length of 4.9 km and a depth of 20 m, at an estimated cost of AED 400 million.

The project includes the construction of two pumping stations in Al Soor and Al Ghubaiba areas, and the extension of main connection lines to connect existing networks to the pumping stations. The project also includes the construction of 11 inspection rooms, and the project will contribute to connecting 13 areas and 5 main roads.

The SEC issued a decision to promote Fahd Ahmed Al Khamiri, Director of the Registration and Licensing Department, appointing him as Director of the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD).

The SEC issued a decision regarding the regulation of real estate development projects, which included a set of legal provisions regulating all aspects related to real estate projects, most notably the establishment of a bank guarantee account in a way that preserves the rights of all sides, with the decision to be implemented starting from 1st May 2025.

The SEC also issued a decision regarding the formation of the Supreme Medical Committee for Retirement in the Emirate of Sharjah, headed by Dr. Abdulaziz Saeed bin Butti Al Muhairi, and the membership of each of:

1. Dr. Saqr Abdullah Sultan Al Mualla, Consultant Physician.

2. Dr. Fatima Mohammed Al Khamiri, Consultant Forensic Physician.

3. Saeed Sultan Bin Khadem, Head of Legal Support Department.

4. Yousef Obaid Al Tunaiji, Director of Subscriptions Department.

5. Nada Hassan Al Raisi, Administrative Expert.

6. Mahra Sultan Shattaf, Subscriptions Auditor, Committee Rapporteur.

The SEC approved extending the 50 percent discount on industrial licences issued for a period of one year. This initiative comes as a boost to the great development and growth in the industrial sector in the Emirate, in which the growth rate of issued licences reached 16 percent in light of the investment and economic components and what the Sharjah government provides to stimulate the industrial sector.