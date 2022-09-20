Dubai's DP World said on Tuesday it won a ruling against China Merchants Port Holdings, the latest one in a litigation it has filed over its rights and concessions related to the Djibouti container port.

The Dubai-based port operator said a Hong Kong court has dismissed the latest request by China Merchants seeking permission to file a second appeal against its previous decision that DP World's suit against the company should be heard before Hong Kong Courts, and not Djibouti courts, as China Merchants has sought.

The ruling means DP World can finally move to a full hearing against China Merchants before Hong Kong Courts, it added.

DP World and joint venture company Doraleh Container Terminal have filed multi-billion dollar claims against China Merchants alleging that it induced the government of Djibouti to expel DP World from the country and hand over the Doraleh terminal to China Merchants.

Djibouti said in 2018 it was placing the terminal in state hands and since then it has been operated by a Port de Djibouti S.A., a company controlled by the Djibouti government.

The latest ruling follows one earlier this year by the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) against Djibouti, awarding interim damages of $200 million for damages caused for the period between 23 February 2018 to 31 December 2020. That was the eighth decision by an international court or tribunal in favour of DP World and total damages due to DP World now amount to $686.5 million, plus accruing interest, the port operator said.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com