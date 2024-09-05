Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened two major bridges on Al Khail Road in the direction of Jebel Ali, marking a significant step in a broader project to improve traffic flow in the city.

The bridges, located at Zaa'beel and Al Quoz 1, span a combined 1,350 m and can handle up to 8,000 vehicles per hour. The RTA also announced that the overall Al Khail Road Development Project is 80 per cent complete.

Al Khail Road is a major arterial highway in Dubai spanning over 15 km in length and comprising 12 major junctions. It passes through the rapidly expanding and developing outer parts of the emirate.

The overall project, which includes the construction of 3,300 m of bridges and the widening of lanes over 6,820 m, aims to reduce travel time by 30 per cent and increase traffic capacity by 19,600 vehicles per hour. These improvements spread across seven sites on Al Khail Road, covering Al Jaddaf, Business Bay, Zaa’beel, Meydan, Al Quoz 1, Ghadir Al Tair, and Jumeirah Village Circle.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, stated: "The project aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, to continue enhancing the road network infrastructure to support the ongoing development in the emirate. Our goal is to accommodate the needs arising from urban development and population growth and to improve traffic flow, which is guided by the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence."

"Al Khail Road Development Project is a key strategic project aimed at developing parallel and supporting road corridors to Sheikh Zayed Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road. Al Khail Road is a major arterial road in Dubai, extending from the Business Bay Crossing to its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. It consists of five lanes in each direction, expanding to more than six lanes in some sections," Al Tayer commented.

The first bridge, opened is located at Zaa’beel, connects traffic from Zaa’beel Palace Street and Oud Metha Street to Al Khail Road towards Jebel Ali. This 700-m-long bridge has three lanes and a capacity of 4,800 vehicles per hour.

The second bridge, located at Al Quoz 1, links traffic from Al Meydan Street to Al Khail Road towards Jebel Ali. This two-lane bridge extends 650 m and has a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour.

