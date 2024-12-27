Dubai Taxi Company (DTC), a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions in Dubai, has approved a new vision for the company, positioning DTC as the “Preferred mobility choice for everyone”.

This vision is supported by a mission focused on “Leading in digital and safe mobility services that meet communities’ needs for convenience, connectivity, and sustainability”, DTC said in its transformative corporate strategy for 2025–2029.

Building on its legacy of innovation and excellence, the strategy is anchored in an ambitious growth scenario, reinforcing DTC’s position as the region’s premier mobility operator.

Maintaining leadership

At the heart of this strategy lies a commitment to maintaining leadership in the taxi market while expanding into new verticals such as limousine services and delivery thus charting a bold course for geographic expansion by targeting untapped markets across the UAE and the region.

Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Kalbat, Chairman of DTC, stated: “It’s a year since DTC has transformed into a public joint stock company and with the launch of our five-year strategy 2025-2029, we are on the verge of a pivotal transformation aimed at achieving sustainable and comprehensive growth across all aspects of the company's operations. Fostering strategic partnerships while providing innovative and sustainable mobility solutions will be our focus in line with the aspirations of the community and support Dubai’s vision for a smart and sustainable future.”

“At DTC, we are committed to redefining mobility through innovation and a customer-centricity approach,” said Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, CEO of DTC. “This strategy is not just about growth; it’s about creating a sustainable, connected, and smarter future for our customers and stakeholders.”

Setting new benchmarks

The 2025–2029 strategy targets double-digit growth across DTC’s portfolio, alongside a high dividend payout ratio. This bold approach aims to set new standards in sustainable and innovative mobility solutions, further solidifying DTC’s leadership in the industry.

Sustainability at the core

Aligned with Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Dubai Government's strategic goals in the transportation sector, sustainability is a cornerstone of DTC’s strategic plans. Investments in electric and hybrid vehicles reflect DTC’s drive toward reducing environmental impact and promoting eco-friendly solutions, setting a benchmark for the industry.

Driving growth with innovation and partnerships

In line with its transformation goals, DTC has entered into a strategic partnership with Bolt, the global shared mobility platform, to launch its e-hailing platform in Dubai.

This collaboration underscores DTC’s commitment to providing cutting-edge mobility services and leveraging technology to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

This reflects DTC’s commitment to supporting the Roads & Transport Authority (Dubai) directives to transition 80% of taxi trips to e-booking in the coming years. The strategic move will significantly strengthen DTC’s leading position and bolster its vital role in shaping the future of urban mobility in the emirate.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).