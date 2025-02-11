Dubai plans to introduce a RailBus system in the city, featuring an innovative design, autonomous driving capabilities, and environmentally friendly operations.

RailBus, a sustainable future mass transit system powered by solar energy, is designed to redefine urban mobility. A model of the system has been displayed at the RTA stand at the World Governments Summit.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, visited the stand on Monday and were briefed on the project.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said the system aligns with the UAE Net Zero Strategy 2050, Dubai Net Zero Emissions Public Transport Strategy 2050, and the Dubai Autonomous Transport Strategy 2030, which targets 25% of all trips in Dubai to be autonomous by 2030.

Al Tayer said: “The project reflects RTA’s commitment to fostering public-private partnerships and supporting start-ups in developing next-generation autonomous transport systems. RailBus is solar-powered, highly efficient, and cost-effective, integrating with Dubai’s public transport network. It also enhances first and last-mile connectivity, ensuring safe, smooth, and sustainable travel for residents and visitors in urban areas.”

Carriage Design

Al Tayer noted: “RailBus carriages have been designed and manufactured using cutting-edge, sustainability-focused technologies. They incorporate high-efficiency components and systems, ensuring maximum safety while reducing energy and maintenance costs.

“The carriages are built using a scalable design and 3D printing technology, with recyclable materials that contribute to a lighter structure, reducing the overall weight of the carriage to seven tonnes. Each carriage measures 11.5 metres in length, 2.6 metres in width, and 2.9 metres in height, with a capacity of 40 passengers and a maximum speed of 100 km/h. The interior has a modern design, offering spacious passenger areas, comfortable seating, ambient lighting, and onboard Wi-Fi.”

RaiBus Features

Al Tayer added: “RailBus stands out for its lower infrastructure and operational costs, which are 20-30% lower than comparable transport systems. Additionally, its energy costs are lower due to its reliance on solar power as the primary energy source. The system also features a lightweight carriage design, built with sustainable, recycled materials such as carbon fibre, enhancing efficiency and enabling rapid construction.”

He further noted that RTA would complete technical studies on the system within the next two years. Based on its development, the next steps will involve identifying the optimal locations for pilot operations to assess its operational efficiency and integration with Dubai’s wider transport network.

Therme Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed also reviewed the landmark Therme Dubai project, a world-class wellbeing destination spanning 500,000 sq ft and rising 100 m high, with an annual capacity of 1.7 million visitors. The project features wellbeing zones, diverse thermal pools, dedicated luxury floors, and a Michelin-starred restaurant. It also includes three waterfalls, each 18 metres high, along with an extensive water experience comprising 4,500 sq m of indoor pools and terraces, an indoor water park with 15 waterslides, and experiential art pieces that will further enhance the visitor experience.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).