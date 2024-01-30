Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has completed its energy conservation project's first and second phases.

As part of this project, they installed 19,968 energy-saving LED bulbs in metro stations and facilities.

This initiative has saved approximately 16.7 million kilowatts of energy within two years, which amounts to Dh7.6 million. Additionally, it has reduced the carbon footprint by 7,283 tons of CO2.

This initiative has been implemented to make Dubai a more sustainable and liveable city worldwide. It is a part of RTA’s effort to achieve sustainability by providing an environmentally friendly transportation system and showcasing its support for Dubai's integrated energy strategy, which aims to conserve energy by 30% by 2030.

Mohammed Al Amiri, Director of the Rail Maintenance at RTA’s Train Agency said the project includes replacing various regular lighting fixtures in Dubai Metro stations and facilities with LED lights on its red and green lines. LED lights convert approximately 95% of the energy used into light while wasting only 5% as heat, making them an environmentally friendly and less expensive lighting option that embodies RTA's commitment to sustainable practices.

He stated that RTA had started the first phase of its electricity consumption saving project in 2021. As part of this phase, RTA replaced 7,200 traditional lighting units with energy-saving ones. This initiative helped the RTA save approximately 4,981,000 watts of energy within a year. Furthermore, it reduced the carbon footprint by 2,142.24 tons of carbon dioxide.

RTA completed the second phase by replacing 12,768 energy-saving lighting units, through which 4,981,964 kilowatts were saved during the second year, and 5,141 tons of carbon dioxide were reduced.

He mentioned that the third phase of the project had commenced and 5% of the work has already been completed. The estimated completion date is by the end of this year. This phase encompasses the installation of 12,717 energy-efficient lighting units in parking lots and facilities associated with the Dubai Metro. Once completed, the third phase will generate 7,296,576 kilowatts, thereby reducing 5,141 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

Al Ameeri explained that LED lighting systems significantly reduce energy and electricity consumption, carbon dioxide emissions, and waste. These systems have a considerably longer lifespan, making them highly efficient and sustainable. He also emphasised that RTA’s decision to implement LED lighting systems is part of its ongoing efforts to promote sustainability and environmentally conscious practices in its public transportation system.

