DUBAI: Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), announced that Dubai’s Commercial Transport Sector, overseen by the RTA, had achieved exceptional performance indicators in 2024.

The number of companies operating in the sector surged from 9,000 to 12,100, reflecting an impressive 34 percent growth compared to 2023.

Similarly, the number of registered vehicles in the Commercial and Logistics Transport Sector increased by over 100,000, bringing the total to more than 400,000 vehicles- a 31 percent rise compared to the previous year.

Commenting on the results, Al Tayer said, “These achievements are the result of RTA’s adoption of the highest international practices, improvements made to the commercial licensing services, and the establishment of a robust regulatory and governance structure for the transport and rental activities. They also reflect the impact of strategic collaborations with key partners and the implementation of initiatives targeting car rental services and broader projects across the sector.”

He explained, "These efforts align with the leadership’s vision to position Dubai as a global hub for finance, business, and economy. They also illustrate the implementation of the objectives of Dubai Commercial & Logistics Land Transport Strategy 2030 aimed to double the sector’s direct contribution to the emirate’s economy to AED16.8 billion, increase technology adoption within the sector’s infrastructure by 75 percent, reduce carbon emissions by 30 percent, and improve operational efficiency by 10 percent."

Al Tayer further stated, “The Commercial Transport Sector is a cornerstone of Dubai’s economic and commercial framework, playing a vital role in advancing the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aspires to position Dubai among the world’s top three economic cities. The sector drives economic growth in the emirate and ensures the smooth flow of goods as well as the global supply chains. It also boosts Dubai’s global reputation and competitiveness, while fostering positive social impacts across various industries.”