DP World’s Drydocks World has agreed to acquire the region’s largest floating sheerleg crane from a China-based firm.

The 5,000 ton 120 meter tall floating crane will be operational from 2026, and can be used in the construction of offshore platforms, bridges and marine developments.

The Dubai-based global port operator said the crane, which has been acquired from Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co Ltd (ZPMC) is the largest of its kind in the MENA region and will take around two years to construct.

The crane will be used by Drydocks World for heavy lifting capabilities, allowing it to work on growing demand for high-voltage offshore converter platforms and floating production storage offloading of vessel topsides, the company said.

It can also accommodate 50 people offshore, reducing the need for support vessels.

Drydocks World provides marine and offshore services to shipping, oil, gas and renewable energy sectors.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Brinda Darasha)

