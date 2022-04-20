DUBAI- DP World has announced the launch of the DP World Foundation, which will carry out humanitarian work and facilitate initiatives financed by the public and private sectors.

The announcement was made by Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, DP World Chairman and CEO. He said, "The foundation will support causes associated with health, education and food, both on the local, regional, and international levels, in cooperation with the relevant partners. This is in line with the UAE's Fifty-Year Charter, which includes achieving sustainable growth in humanitarian work."

The foundation was launched in conjunction with Zayed Humanitarian Day, which falls on the 19th day of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Bin Sulayem said the launch of the foundation reflected the principles laid down by the founding father of the nation, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He explained the vision of the DP World Foundation, which aspires to change people’s lives and leave a positive, long-lasting impact in the community. Its core values are responsibility, innovation and excellence.

"Based on these values, the DP World Foundation will make a qualitative difference to the world map of humanitarian work while carrying the colours of the UAE flag. DP World has always made great efforts to support the communities in the countries where it operates. It has become necessary to document and organise this work through an accredited institution to streamline those endeavours and deliver assistance to those who need it most, in the quickest time", Bin Sulayem concluded.

The DP World Foundation took its first steps towards its goals with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and partnership agreement. These were signed by DP World's Vice-President, Mohammed Al Muallem, and Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, CEO of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation and Director-General of Dubai Customs.

The agreements were signed in the presence of Bin Sulayem, who is also Chairman of the Dubai Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation. They will enhance cooperation between the two sides in charity and humanitarian work.