DP World has completed a major US$400 million expansion project at the Port of Callao in Peru, boosting container handling capacity at the South Terminal by 80 percent and solidifying Callao’s position as the key gateway for global trade on the west coast of South America.

The Bicentennial Pier expansion project extends the pier from 650 meters to 1,050 meters, making Callao one of the few ports in South America capable of accommodating three vessels (or two mega-vessels) simultaneously.

The project increases handling capacity from 1.5 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) per year to 2.7 million TEUs, while the container yard space has also been expanded to a total of 40 hectares.

The project is a key part of DP World’s ambitions for Latin America, announced last month. Given its proximity to the capital, Lima and complementing the growth of nearby Jorge Chávez Airport, the development elevates the Port of Callao from an efficient port to a premier logistics hub for the entire region.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said, "The Bicentennial Pier project is a landmark achievement for us in Peru. Our $400 million investment represents our unwavering commitment to supporting region’s economic growth and solidifying Callao's position as a premier logistics hub, setting a new standard for sustainable port operations in South America. We are proud to contribute to a greener future for Peru and global trade."

Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World in Peru and Ecuador, said, “The completion of the Bicentennial Pier expansion marks a transformative moment for the Peruvian economy. The Port of Callao is the economic heart of Peru, handling over 90 percent of the country’s containerised cargo, with 60 percent of that cargo moving through the South Terminal. This expansion significantly enhances our capacity and operational efficiency. In conjunction with other DP World ports in the region, it solidifies our commitment to enhancing the connectivity and economic vitality of Peru and the entire region.”

Along with the pier extension and container handling, the project also adds state-of-the-art electric-powered equipment, including 15 electric cranes and 20 electric ITVs (internal transport vehicles). This makes it the first port terminal in the world to acquire a fleet of this magnitude.

Merino added, “This expansion is not just about increasing capacity; it's about setting a new standard for port infrastructure in South America. By integrating state-of-the-art electric-powered equipment and implementing sustainable practices, we are leading the way towards a greener and more efficient future for global trade.”

Additionally, the terminal now hosts the first electric charging station for trucks in Latin America. The 2-megawatt station will support DP World’s fleet of electric ITVs, reducing CO2 emissions by more than 2,000 tonnes per year and promoting a sustainable energy transition in the Peruvian market.