DHL Express, the world’s leading express and logistics provider, has inaugurated a cutting-edge logistics facility at Muscat International Airport in Oman.

The milestone was marked by an official ceremony attended by Sayyid Tarik bin Shabib bin Taimur Al Said, distinguished guests and key industry leaders.

Over the past two decades, DHL Express has invested more than €30 million ($30.81 million) in developing this state-of-the-art facility, which spans a total area of 12,621 sq m, with a built-up space of 8,074 sq m. The facility houses a ground operations hub, an import/export gateway, and a regional office, with the capacity to process approximately 2,400 shipments per hour while serving more than 4,200 customers.

Abdulaziz Busbate, CEO of DHL Express MENA, stated: “This facility is the latest addition to DHL’s growing infrastructure and a strategic investment in the future of logistics in the Sultanate of Oman. As we continue expanding our footprint across the region, we remain committed to delivering innovative logistics solutions that empower businesses to scale and thrive in both regional and global markets..”

The new facility significantly streamlines logistics and distribution services, featuring an advanced import/export gateway equipped with state-of-the-art X-ray screening technology, dedicated storage warehouses, and a smart two-way conveyor system capable of sorting and dispatching up to 3,000 shipments per hour to 60 destinations simultaneously.

Designed to meet TAPA freight security standards, the facility is equipped with 145 high-tech CCTV strategically placed throughout the premises, all linked to a centralized control room. Additionally, the integration of solar panels for renewable energy, LED lighting, and advanced climate control systems underscores DHL Express’ commitment to environmental responsibility and its mission to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Positioned as a key logistics hub, DHL Express integrated logistics centre at Muscat International Airport is set to strengthen the company’s presence in Oman, offering world-class, environmentally sustainable solutions. The facility also empowers businesses to unlock new opportunities and succeed in global markets, the company said. - TradeArabia News Service

