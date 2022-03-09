DHL Express, a leading global brand in the logistics industry, has placed an order for six additional Boeing 777 freighters, taking the company’s order book total to 28 777 freighters since it placed its first direct order in 2018.

"With the order of six new, large widebody freighter aircraft, we continue to invest in our future and further enhance the capability and reach of our global air network. The Boeing 777 Freighter is the most fuel-efficient aircraft in its class and will connect DHL's global hubs in Cincinnati, Leipzig and Hong Kong as well as serving other key markets," said Geoff Kehr, senior vice president, Global Air Fleet Management, DHL Express.

"We are committed to providing the highest quality and efficient services to our customers while at the same time lowering our carbon emissions by modernizing our fleet with the most efficient aircraft type available. The new aircraft will significantly contribute to our aspiration to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions to under 29 million tons by 2030."

The 777 Freighter improves fuel efficiency and reduces CO2 emissions by 17% compared to legacy airplanes. DHL Express has taken delivery of 15 777 Freighters to date.

"DHL Express' continued confidence in the 777 Freighter is testament to the airplane's outstanding capabilities in supporting global cargo demand," said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing's senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing.

"The 777 Freighter's unmatched operating efficiency is enabling DHL to meet its sustainability commitments by reducing carbon emissions and contributing to its overall goal of net zero emissions by 2050."

The 777 Freighter is Boeing's best-selling freighter of all time. Customers from around the world have ordered more than 300 777 Freighters since the program began in 2005.

