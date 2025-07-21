Emirates is set to launch a third daily service to Dublin starting from October 26, offering customers more travel options to Dubai and increased cargo capacity.

The new flight will depart from Dubai at 02:10hrs and arrive in Dublin at 06:25hrs local time.

The return flight, EK166, will depart from Dublin at 08:25hrs and arrive in Dubai at 20:00hrs local time.

The third daily flight will use a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, offering 8 private suites in First Class, 42 lie flat seats in Business Class, and 304 spacious seats in Economy Class.

The service will also offer enhanced connectivity to popular destinations across Emirates' network, including Sydney, Melbourne, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok.

The airline has also announced its second refurbished Boeing 777 to Dublin starting from October 16.

