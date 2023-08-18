UAE - Global real estate advisor CBRE said it had provided strategic investment agency advice to the Dubai unit of Danish transport and logistics group DSV on its partnership with Bahrain-based Arcapita to acquire DSV’s warehousing facilities in Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) and Dubai Investments Park (DIP) through a strategic sale & leaseback agreement.

The transaction involved state-of-the-art facilities located in a combined area of 99,932 sq m in Jafza and 22,955 sq m in DIP.

A global leader providing warehousing solutions, air, sea and land freight solutions, DSV's partnership with Arcapita, a leading global investment firm, marks a significant step forward for the logistics sector in the UAE and the Middle East region.

Chrys Mendonca, Managing Director of DSV in Dubai, said: "In our relentless pursuit of excellence, this partnership with Arcapita and the expertise of CBRE have seamlessly united our vision with strategic action."

"These cutting-edge warehousing facilities symbolize our commitment to advancing the logistics landscape in the UAE and the Middle East. As we stand at the crossroads of innovation and efficiency, we are poised to redefine industry standards and deliver exceptional solutions to our clients," he stated.

Isa Al Khalifa, the Director of Mena Real Estate at Arcapita, said: "This strategic partnership with DSV reflects Arcapita's commitment to expanding our presence in this dynamic region. These facilities will enhance our capabilities to deliver exceptional value to our clients and partners, while further solidifying our position as a leading player in the logistics and real estate sectors."

"We look forward to leveraging our expertise and resources to optimize these assets and contribute to the growth and development of the regional supply chain," he added.

Jonathan Briggs, the Head of Industrial & Logistics at CBRE Middle East, said: "We are delighted to have supported DSV on one of the largest open-market industrial & logistics sale & leaseback deals in the UAE of late."

"Drawing on previous track record across the UK, Europe and the Middle East, CBRE’s Industrial & Logistics team ran an international best-in-class sales programme to deliver the best fit for DSV in a challenging set of market conditions. We look forward to completing the overall sales programme over the remainder of 2023," stated Briggs.

Over the last year, CBRE has worked closely with DSV on a number of key transactions across the UAE, Egypt, Oman, and Jordan, he added.

