Careem’s Everything App, a super app that aims to make it easier than ever to book rides, order food and groceries, manage payments, saw a spike in trips to and from Dubai International Airport (DXB).

About 20% more customers booked rides home from Dubai International Airport (DXB) with Careem in June, July, and August compared to March, April, and May, 2023.

Eid Al Fitr on April 21, 2023 helped boost Careem’s airport rides to over 32,700 in April. But Careem recorded a higher number of trips in the following month, with over 42,300 rides in May.

With schools wrapping up the academic year and families seeking cooler destinations for the summer holiday, June saw the highest number of airport rides, with over 48,400 trips booked to and from DXB. This included over 12,600 rides to Terminal 1, home to more than 60 international airlines, and 27,700 trips to Terminal 3, the flagship terminal for Emirates Airlines.

Antonio Al Asmar, General Manager for Careem UAE, commented: “Thousands of travellers in Dubai trust Careem to get to and from the airport safely and on time – especially during peak travel months. We remain committed to simplifying transportation for our customers and providing a service that is reliable, affordable, and convenient.”

DXB Terminal 3 was Dubai’s busiest international terminal, experiencing a remarkable surge in activity month-on-month during summer and recording over 126,000 airport rides in June, July, and August.

In the meanwhile, Careem’s ‘school rides’ service in partnership with Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed over 5,100 school rides in the first three weeks of the new term, with more than 70% of families choosing to renew their packages this year. Since its launch, over 10,000 School Rides have been booked through Careem.

Starting from just AED 13 ($3.5) per ride and averaging AED 20, Careem’s ‘School Rides’ offers parents a convenient and affordable school transportation option. Parents also save up to 40% compared to regular bookings, regardless of demand, due to Careem’s fixed pricing model.

