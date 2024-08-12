Egypt and Rwanda have agreed to establish an Egyptian logistics zone in Rwanda, a move that will facilitate trade and investment between the two countries and strengthen their bilateral ties.

The agreement came during a meeting between Egyptian Foreign Minister Bader Abdelatty and his Rwandan counterpart, Olivier Nduhungirehe, in Kigali on Monday.

The logistics zone, located near the Rwandan border with Tanzania, will provide Egyptian companies with easier access to the Rwandan market. Abdelatty also expressed his country’s commitment to supporting Rwanda in key sectors, including water resource management and healthcare, and praised Rwanda’s decision to allocate a logistics zone for Egypt.

The meeting discussed the progress of the Magdi Yacoub Rwanda-Egypt Heart Center, which is expected to become a regional hub for healthcare services in central and eastern Africa. Abdelatty also expressed Egypt’s eagerness to activate the African Medicines Agency and leverage Egyptian expertise in the pharmaceutical sector to support the agency’s administrative structure.

Abdelatty also discussed Egypt’s perspective on various regional issues, including the conflict in Gaza and the latest developments in Sudan and Libya. He highlighted Egypt’s efforts to work towards a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza and to resolve the crises in Sudan and Libya. The meeting also discussed cooperation among Nile Basin countries and Egypt’s interest in the Horn of Africa region.

Nduhungirehe praised the deep ties between the two countries, outlining areas of bilateral cooperation, including culture, education, health, technology, and sports. He stressed the importance of enhancing investments and trade between the two countries, emphasizing that this represents a key driver of relations between Egypt and Rwanda. He added that several memoranda of understanding in various sectors are expected to be signed soon.

The meeting witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Egypt and Rwanda in the field of transportation, attended by the Rwandan Minister of Infrastructure and the Secretary General of Rwandan Intelligence.

