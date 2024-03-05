Bolt, a mobility platform renowned for its services across Europe and Africa, announces its expansion into Cairo, Egypt, marking a significant milestone in its journey into North Africa, according to a statement by the firm.

The company is leveraging its platform, launching with a 50% discount for all riders. Additionally, Bolt is pioneering a unique approach by returning the entire 15% commission to drivers as a bonus, effectively eliminating commissions for drivers.

Bolt is a free mobile application connecting drivers and customers, offering ride-hailing services.

Moreover, Bolt's introduction of new shared mobility options contributes to reducing congestion in cities, facilitating quicker and simpler commutes for residents.

Moreover, Bolt is committed to ensuring a safe mobility experience for all users. The company is introducing various safety measures and in-app features, including an SOS button for immediate contact with authorities, real-time journey information sharing, in-app calls and messaging, and an automatic unmatching feature based on low ratings.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).