Bahrain's public transportation is set to enter a new era of technological advancement, with the installation of smart meters in taxis across the kingdom now complete, a top official has announced.

Transportation and Telecommunication Ministry land and post under-secretary Fatima Al Dhaen said that the initiative comes as part of the ministry’s programmes aimed at enhancing land transportation services.

She stressed the importance of keeping pace with the latest digital developments while ensuring fairness and transparency for drivers, passengers and visitors.

“The smart meters provide accurate information about driver details, trip routes, actual costs and approved fares,” said Ms Al Dhaen.

“The meters automatically calculate the fare and feature integrated smart maps compatible with modern delivery applications.

“Additionally, they can be upgraded to support electronic payment systems, such as bank cards and is expected to support BenefitPay in the future.”She emphasised the ministry’s continued efforts to foster public-private partnerships, improve infrastructure and support digital transformation in offering safe, reliable and sustainable transportation services.

These efforts align with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 and aim to enhance the efficiency of land transport to support the nation’s development.

She also expressed gratitude to taxi drivers for their co-operation in the smooth installation of the smart meters.“I would like to particularly thank the Public Transport Drivers Society for its dedicated support,” said Ms Al Dhaen.

“This collaboration will ensure the delivery of high-quality and efficient taxi services that will protect the rights of all parties, including passengers and drivers.”

In 2021, taxi drivers in Bahrain expressed fears over smart meters installed in their vehicles, which they claimed could invade their privacy.

The Public Transport Drivers Society, including chairman at the time, Mohammed Al Barboori, opposed the plan, claiming that the new meters would invade the privacy of at least 987 Bahraini taxi drivers and their customers.

Instead, he suggested the creation of a mobile app to track and streamline their services.

The society met Bahrain Chamber and ministry officials as part of efforts to develop the mobile app.They recommended that through the app, a percentage of transportation fare could even be deposited in the government’s coffers, which could serve as an additional source of income for the country.

The GDN reported in July last year that licensed taxi drivers were encouraged to book their appointments for installation of smart meters by the ministry.

According to the ministry, there are currently 1,338 taxi vehicles in the country, with around 970 of them being private taxis for individuals, and the remaining distributed among five companies.

Passengers who have an issue with taxi services including taxi fare, quality of vehicle, driving or behaviour of the driver, are being encouraged to send a report to complain.LT@mtt.gov.bh or by calling either 17337856 or 17337801.

Additionally, they can submit a complaint through the national suggestions and complaints system, Tawasul.nader@gdnmedia.bh

