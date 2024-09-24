ABU DHABI - AD Ports Group recorded a 30% surge in vehicle volumes through Autoterminal Khalifa Port in the first half of 2024, as it built new yard capacity in record time to accommodate a rise in automotive trade.

Reacting swiftly to the change in market demand, Autoterminal Khalifa Port has built 90,000 square meters of additional yard storage capacity – the equivalent of more than 12 soccer fields, to ensure business continuity for its customers and absorb the uptick in business.

The exceptional flexibility and adaptability of Autoterminal Khalifa Port, home to three of the world’s top five container shipping lines, MSC, COSCO and CMA CGM, has been a significant contributor to the rapid growth of AD Ports Group, which has tripled overall group revenue since 2021 through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth in business.

Saif Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer, Ports Cluster, AD Ports Group, said, "The record increase in first-half Ro-Ro volumes at ATK exemplifies Khalifa Port’s adaptive scalability, which is the product of years of forward-looking investment in cutting-edge infrastructure that enables Autoterminal Khalifa Port and Khalifa Port to meet market demand in real-time. We plan to continue to leverage this strategic advantage to lead development of trade and logistics in the region."

Xavier Vazquez, Chief Executive Officer, Autoterminal Khalifa Port and Chief Executive Officer, Noatum Automotive & Ro-Ro, AD Ports Group, said, “Autoterminal Khalifa Port’s ability to manage such an increase in volumes efficiently and professionally, along with its commercial and operational synergies with Autoterminal Barcelona, have been crucial in facilitating the business flow for our customers, and boosting our supply chain throughput. Such operational excellence ensures that our customers experience minimal delays and maximum efficiency. Our commitment to constantly enhance our operational capabilities at global standards and set new industry benchmarks is guiding our strategic growth and continues to make us a partner of choice for our customers.”

Mauricio Bruno, Managing Director, Autoterminal Khalifa Port, AD Ports Group, said, “I am thrilled to witness the substantial increase in volumes at our terminal, which demonstrates our customer-led commitment, and the outcome of years of operational and commercial upgrades. This growth is the direct result of our commitment to quality services, our swift response to market changes, and the outstanding performance of the entire Autoterminal Khalifa Port family, whose hard work and unwavering commitment is driving the success we are experiencing today.”