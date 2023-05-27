Lynk & Co, the Chinese-Swedish automobile brand, has officially opened its showroom in Dammam, Saudi Arabia and will soon be bringing a range of products including the 03, 03+, 01, and 05 models.

Lynk & Co, a major brand jointly owned by leading auto groups Geely and Volvo, will be distributing its products in Saudi Arabia through Al Jabr.

All of the 03, 03+, 01, and 05 models, which were unveiled at the launch event, are built on the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform.

The 03 and the 03+ are the pioneering works in the sport sedan category and serve as the championship cars that contributed to Lynk & Co's three consecutive titles in the prestigious WTCR racing series, while the 01 was the official vehicle of the Olympic Council of Asia in 2021, it stated.

A year later, the Lynk & Co 05 began gaining popularity in the Asia-Pacific market. Additionally, it is anticipated that the flagship model, Lynk & Co 09, will launch in the Middle East later this year.

Speaking at the launch event, Lynk & Co's Director Fred Shang expressed confidence in the brand's unique approach and its resonance with the Saudi Arabian market.

Al Jabr Managing Director Abdulsalm Mohammad Al-Jabr, acknowledged the alignment of Lynk & Co with luxury, quality, and the market's needs.

The Lynk & Co Center in Dammam is located near King Fahd Road, a major transportation route connecting Dammam and Al Khobar.

"Surrounded by numerous car brand showrooms and government offices, the showroom offers convenient access to the bustling commercial district and the largest port in the eastern region of Saudi Arabia," stated Al Jabr.

"In addition to the prominent display of Lynk & Co models, the spacious showroom also includes relaxation areas where people can mingle comfortably, as well as merchandise from the brand’s own Lynk & Co Collection," he explained.

The opening of the Dammam facility marks its first in Saudi Arabia which will soon be followed by showrooms in Jeddah and capital Riyadh as well as the other key regional markets including in Muscat, Oman.

