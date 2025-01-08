Bahrain Car Parks Company (Amakin) has announced the groundbreaking of its key multi-storey car-park facility as part of Phase II of Sa’ada Project.

With a total built-up area of 21,000 sq m, the Amakin-Pearls will feature over 400 parking lots for visitors to Shaikh Hamad Road, reported BNA.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister along with other senior government officials.

The Deputy Prime Minister was received by Shaikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, the CEO of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company and Chairman of Edamah; and Tareq Ali Al Jowder, the CEO of Bahrain Car Parks Company.

Speaking on the occasion, Shaikh Khalid emphasised the importance of enhancing infrastructure in heritage areas to preserve their historical and cultural significance.

"This aligns with the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to protect Bahrain's historical identity and the guidance of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, who closely follows up on these efforts," he stated.

Shaikh Khalid also highlighted the need to balance heritage preservation with urban development, a key aspect of the government’s vision to transform historical sites, including Muharraq, into attractive heritage tourism destinations equipped with modern facilities for easy access.

He commended Amakin for its efforts in providing practical and sustainable parking solutions in Bahrain, particularly in Shaikh Hamad Road, which has become a key tourist attraction and a significant part of Muharraq's cultural and economic heritage, said the BNA report.

He also acknowledged the collaborative efforts of government ministries and entities in developing Shaikh Hamad Road and lauded the partnership with the private sector in implementing impactful projects that support Bahrain’s economic development, it stated.

Shaikh Abdullah said impactful and sustainable economic projects such as these highlight the strong partnership between the public and private sectors, which are contributing to Bahrain’s comprehensive development journey.

He also emphasised the commitment to ongoing efforts for growth and development, working as one team to achieve the shared goals and aspirations for Bahrain, it added.

