The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) has announced that the Orange Line (Al Madinah Al Munawwarah Axis) will begin operating today (January 5). The launch marks the completion of the phased roll-out of all 6 lines of the Riyadh Metro network, in line with the plan announced at the project’s inauguration.

The line stretches from east to west, with its stations spanning from Jeddah Road to the Second Eastern Ring Road, parallel to the Khashm Al Aan in the East, with a total length of 41 km.

Orange Line passengers can access the following stations: Jeddah Road, Tuwaiq, Al Dawh, Harun Al Rashid Road, and An Naseem – an interchange station that links the Orange and Purple lines. Separately, RCRC has announced the start of operations of 3 new stations on the Blue Line (Al Olaya – Al Batha Axis): Al Murooj, Bank Al Bilad, and King Fahad Library.

The Orange Line of the Riyadh Metro was built by the Arriyadh New Mobility Consortium. The consortium includes Webuild (leader - Italy), L&T (India), Nesma (KSA), Hitachi (Italy/Japan), and Alstom (UK).

The operation of all 6 lines of the Riyadh Metro network will improve connectivity across the capital and ease travel for both residents and visitors, with operating hours from 6:00 AM to 12:00 AM.

