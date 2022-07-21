Riyadh – Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Company has posted net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 108.30 million in the first half (H1) of 2022, an annual jump of 43.82% from SAR 75.30 million.

Revenues soared by 46.65% to SAR 5.76 billion in H1-22, compared to SAR 3.93 billion in H1-21, according to the interim financial results on Thursday.

The earnings per share (EPS) settled at SAR 1.44 in the first six months (6M) of 2022, versus SAR 1 in the year-ago period.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the listed firm registered SAR 45.90 million in net profit after Zakat and tax, a 27.50% year-on-year (YoY) increase from SAR 36 million.

Meanwhile, the company’s revenues amounted to SAR 2.98 billion in Q2-22, a 37.47% YoY hike from SAR 2.17 billion.

During the January-March 2022 period, Aldrees reported net profits after Zakat and tax of SAR 62.40 million, an annual leap of 58.37% from SAR 39.40 million.

