DUBAI - DUBUY.com has welcomed Al Ain Farms into its family of ecommerce brands to be hosted on the global ecommerce platform.

Al Ain Farms brings a new segment of local dairy products that can be exported to all the countries where DUBUY.com operates. Al Ain Farms is one of the UAE companies that now has access to countries such as Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and most recently, Ghana and Zambia.

It joins a diverse range of businesses using DUBUY.com's offering to enter new territories and serve new markets, leveraging DP World's capabilities in integrated global logistics and advanced technologies.

Mahmood Al Bastaki, COO of Digital Trade Solutions at DP World, said, "DP World is proud that Al Ain Farms has joined DUBUY.com to expand their market reach outside the UAE. DUBUY.com has reached over 2 million visitors since its launch in November 2021. We connect 10,000 registered customers to 2,000 registered vendors and facilitate the trade of 1.4 million products each day.

"We have no doubt that Al Ain Farms will grow their business further, and we look forward to more UAE companies joining our platform to open up to the rest of the world."

Hassan Safi, CEO of Al Ain Farms, said, "We are confident that this cooperation will lead to great export sales in the future across all Africa where DUBUY.com operates; especially for our unique UAE Camel Milk Powder range under the brand Camelait. We wish this relationship to flourish into more regions and countries being included as the scale of operations progresses."